Natalie Maines' ex requests $60K per month in support

Adrian Pasdar (L), pictured with Natalie Maines and their sons, is seeking more than $60,000 per month in child and spousal support from the Dixie Chicks singer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Natalie Maines' estranged husband is requesting more than $60,000 per month in financial support from the Dixie Chicks singer.

People confirmed Adrian Pasdar, an actor known for his role in the television show Heroes, is seeking $16,427 in child support and $44,076 in spousal support per month from Maines amid their divorce.

Pasdar also requested $350,000 in attorney's fees. He said Maines has a net worth of $50 million and earns about $2 million a year, or $172,000 per month, and will make millions of dollars from her solo tour this year.

The Heroes alum said he earns about $150,000 per year, adding he's accrued $200,000 in debt since his split from Maines in 2017 to support himself and their two sons, 17-year-old Jackson and 14-year-old Beckett.

Pasdar said Maines paid many expenses during their marriage, including the pair's mortgage and their children's bills, according to documents from The Blast. He said he sacrificed his own career to care for the couple's sons while Maines pursued her work as a musician.

In addition, Pasdar is challenging the validity of the prenuptial agreement he signed with Maines before their marriage in 2000. Maines has accused Pasdar of making a "transparent attempt to secure an unfair litigation advantage" by wearing her down and dragging out the divorce.

Maines filed for divorce from Pasdar in July 2017 after 17 years of marriage. Pasdar played Nathan Petrelli on Heroes, and is also known for portraying Glenn Talbot, aka Graviton, on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.