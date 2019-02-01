Milo Ventimiglia named 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

"This is Us" co-stars Milo Ventimiglia (L) and Mandy Moore arrive at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Milo Ventimiglia attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Milo Ventimiglia will be honored next week as the 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- This is Us and Heroes actor Milo Ventimiglia has been named the 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

"More than excited to be roasted by the some of the smartest kids in America @HarvardMagazine. See ya there @TheHastyPudding," Ventimiglia tweeted.

"!!!!! So excited to host you!!!" responded Harvard University's acting troupe, which dates back to 1795 and is the oldest theater group in the United States.

Ventimiglia is scheduled to take part in the traditional Hasty Pudding roast and press conference at Farkas Hall on Feb. 8.

After that, he is expected to watch the company's latest show France France Revolution.

Past recipients of the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year distinction include Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Chris Pratt, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds.

Paul Rudd held the title in 2018.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year -- Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard -- was honored with a parade and roast in Cambridge, Mass. on Thursday.