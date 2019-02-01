The doctor is in! Mario puts on the white coat once again in the mobile game Dr. Mario World, targeting an early summer 2019 global release. #DrMario https://t.co/DTRBympHj0 pic.twitter.com/RfMZbbs3Mp

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that a Dr. Mario mobile game titled Dr. Mario World, is set to be released for iOS and Android devices by the summer.

"The doctor is in! Mario puts on the white coat once again in the mobile game Dr. Mario World, targeting an early summer 2019 global release," Nintendo said on Twitter Thursday alongside a pill-shaped logo for the title.

Nintendo is developing the title alongside LINE Corporation and NHN Entertainment. The game will be free to download with optional in-app purchases available.

Dr. Mario World will be a puzzle game like past Dr. Mario entries and will be released in 60 countries.

The original Dr. Mario game was released in 1990 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The object of the game was to eliminate viruses by dropping similarly colored capsules onto them.

Dr. Mario the character was recently featured in Nintendo's crossover fighting game sequel Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch.

Dr. Mario World will be Nintendo's latest mobile offering following the release of Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes and Dragalia Lost. The company announced recently that mobile game Mario Kart Tour has been delayed until the summer.