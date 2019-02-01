Jason Ritter attends The Weinstein Co. and Netflix Golden Globes after-party on January 8, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Castle Rock star Melanie Lynskey is a new mom.

The 41-year-old actress confirmed in a tweet Thursday that she welcomed a baby girl with her fiancé, actor Jason Ritter, in December.

"We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December," Lynskey wrote.

"We love her so much; she's perfect," she gushed. "Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages."

Lynskey set the record straight on a couple items in a followup tweet.

"I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online: 1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check," the star wrote.

"2) I did NOT welcome the baby 'quietly', I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot," she told fans.

People reported Monday that Lynskey and Ritter had welcomed their first child together. Ritter's Raising Dion co-star Neema Barnette had congratulated the couple in an Instagram post in early December.

"Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl," the actress wrote. "Babies are a blessing & so is Jason!"

Lynskey and Ritter had kept news of the actress' pregnancy quiet. Lynskey confirmed her engagement to Ritter in an interview with Hollywood Today Live in February 2017.

Lynskey is known for playing Rose on Two and a Half Men, and presently portrays Molly Strand on Castle Rock. Ritter played Mark Cyr on Parenthood and Kevin Finn on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.