Cast member Will Ferrell attends the premiere of "The House" at the TCL Theatre in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Will Ferrell, seen here with wife Viveca Paulin, is set to reprise his "Anchorman" character for "The Ron Burgundy Podcast," which premieres Feb. 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- An audio trailer was released Thursday for Will Ferrell's The Ron Burgundy Podcast, the Anchorman spin-off launching Feb. 7.

The trailer features Ferrell reprising his role as the clueless newsman from the 2004 comedy film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

The iHeartPodcast Network also released a YouTube video of behind the scenes footage.

The network is producing the podcast in collaboration with Funny Or Die.

The first season of the podcast will feature 12 episodes released weekly on Thursdays, with a second 12-episode season premiering in mid-2019.