Showtime renews 'Shameless' for Season 10

William H. Macy appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shameless" during the the 24th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 21, 2018. "Shameless" was renewed for a 10th season on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Showtime's family dramedy Shameless was renewed for a 10th season Thursday, as two of its stars departed the show in season 9.

The premium cable network announced Shameless will return for its 10th season of the Gallagher family's exploits after stars Emmy Rossum and Cameron Monaghan made the decision to leave the show in of season 9, E! News reported.

"The Gallaghers are a force of nature, and they are coming back," Showtime executive Gary Levine said. "Shameless with its ever-growing fan base, is like no other show on television. We are thrilled it will live on with its unique blend of love and larceny on Showtime."

Shameless is already Showtime's longest-running scripted original series and will become the first to reach 10 seasons when it returns in late 2019.

Monaghan, who plays Ian Gallagher, left the series in the fist half of season 9 and Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, will be written out at the end of the season.

"The [Fiona] character is moving away from us. It was sad. But I hope for the audience that it will be as rewarding and appealing as what happened with the end of Ian's story in episode six. That's what we're striving for: a show that's entertaining and emotional," Executive Producer John Wells told The Hollywood Reporter.

William H. Macy, who has won numerous awards for his portrayal of Frank, the Gallagher patriarch, has said he would be open to at least two more seasons.

"I know there's another 10 years of stories, and I'd love to see them. But when I think about acting them, my back starts to hurt a little bit. I know I want to do another season or two, and after that we shall see," he said earlier this year.