Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Thursday that mobile game Mario Kart Tour has been delayed until the summer.

Mario Kart Tour, first announced in February 2018, was scheduled to release before the end of the fiscal year by March 31.

"In the smart-device business, Mario Kart Tour was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, but in order to improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch, the release date has been move to summer 2019," Nintendo said in a statement.

The game maker also announced plans to focus more on their already released mobile games which include Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes and Dragalia Lost.

Nintendo last released a Mario Kart game in April 2017 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch.

Nintendo made headlines recently when they announced that anticipated sequel Metroid Prime 4 would be delayed as development on the title is being restarted.