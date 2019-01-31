Famous birthdays for Jan. 31: Anthony LaPaglia, Minnie Driver

Kerry Washington arrives for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on January 15. The actor turns 42 on January 31. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Gouverneur Morris, who wrote sections of the U.S. Constitution, in 1752

-- Austrian composer Franz Schubert in 1797

-- Western novelist Zane Grey in 1872

-- Actor Tallulah Bankhead in 1902

-- Boxer Jersey Joe Walcott in 1914

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball, in 1919

-- Actor Carol Channing in 1921

-- Actor Joanne Dru in 1922

-- Novelist Norman Mailer in 1923

-- Civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ernie Banks in 1931

-- Composer Philip Glass in 1937 (age 82)

-- Actor Suzanne Pleshette in 1937

-- Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1938 (age 81)

-- Actor Jessica Walter in 1941 (age 78)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Nolan Ryan in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Anthony LaPaglia in 1959 (age 60)

-- Television news commentator Martha MacCallum in 1964 (age 55)

-- Actor Minnie Driver in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Portia de Rossi in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Kerry Washington in 1977 (age 42)

-- Actor Bobby Moynihan in 1977 (age 42)

-- Singer/actor Justin Timberlake in 1981 (age 38)

-- Singer Marcus Mumford in 1987 (age 32)

-- Country singer Tyler Hubbard in 1987 (age 32)