Celine Dion attends the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A film about the life of Celine Dion, pictured here, is in development at French studio Gaumont. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A biopic centered around the life of Celine Dion, titled The Power of Love, is in development at French studio Gaumont.

The project, which has a budget of $23 million, will be written and directed by Valerie Lemercier who will also star as Dion.

Dion has authorized the project and has allowed the film to feature her songs such as "All by Myself," "My Heart Will Go On" and "I'm Alive."

The Power of Love will chronicle Dion's life from the 1960s to the present day and explore her relationship with late husband and manager Rene Angelil.

Production is set to begin in the spring in France. Sylvain Marcel will be portraying Angelil. Edouard Weil, Laurent Zeitoun and Caramel Films are producing.