Barbra Streisand (C) receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from president Barack Obama on November 24, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Richard E. Grant shared his emotional reaction after Barbra Streisand responded to a fan letter he wrote as a teen. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Richard E. Grant was "overcome with emotion" after Barbra Streisand replied to a letter he wrote her during his childhood.

The 61-year-old actor shared his emotional reaction Tuesday on Twitter after Streisand responded to a fan letter he wrote as a teen.

Grant posted a photo of himself tearing up alongside a screenshot of Streisand's reply. He said his friend Nicole Wilcox captured the picture as he heard Streisand's response.

"My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read my @BarbraStreisand's tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago," the star captioned the post. "Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My 'Message in a bottle' miracle."

My pal Nicole Wilcox took this photo as my daughter read me @BarbraStreisand ‘s tweet/response to a letter I sent her 47 yrs ago. Am completely crinkle faced & overcome with emotion. My ‘Message in a bottle’ miracle. 😭😍😇 pic.twitter.com/bJMko098we — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 30, 2019

Streisand praised Grant and his film Can You Ever Forgive Me?, co-starring Melissa McCarthy, in her reply Tuesday on Twitter.

"Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14! and look at u know! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra," the singer wrote.

Grant had shared a photo of his letter Tuesday morning after visiting the road outside Streisand's home.

"As a lifelong fan of someone you'll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand," he wrote. "Asked Security for permission & he replied 'It's a public road, but thanks for asking' Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding!"

As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! pic.twitter.com/3SohXKpgZT — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019

Grant is nominated for several awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his role as Jack Hock in Can You Ever Forgive Me? He is also known for playing Simon Bricker on Downton Abbey and Izembaro on Game of Thrones.