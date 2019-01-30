Rachel Brosnahan is the new face of Kate Spade's label Frances Valentine. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan honored late aunt Kate Spade by starring in a new fashion campaign.

People reported Wednesday the 28-year-old actress is the new face of Spade's label Frances Valentine.

"When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive," Brosnahan told the magazine. "This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to."

Spade died by suicide June 5 at age 55. She founded Frances Valentine with her husband, Andy Spade, and best friend, Elyce Arons, in 2016, naming the company after her daughter, Frances Beatrix.

"[Rachel's] always been very close to Katy, and she's been a part of the company since the beginning," Arons, now CEO of the brand, said. "She said yes to the idea, and here we are!"

Arons and Brosnahan paid tribute to Spade by shooting the campaign in one of the late designer's favorite places, her Frances Valentine showroom in New York. The pair also incorporated Spade's colorful aesthetic and whimsical touches.

"I feel so privileged to partner with Frances Valentine to showcase their spring collection in celebration of my Aunt Katy's life, legacy and love of fashion," Brosnahan said.

Frances Valentine shared an image from the new campaign Wednesday on Instagram. The photo shows Brosnahan sporting a floral-print cardigan, bright pants and shoes, and a yellow purse.

"So very happy to share our Spring 19 campaign with the truly marvelous Rachel Brosnahan," the post reads.

Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which debuted its second season in December. She won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for the role at the SAG Awards this week.