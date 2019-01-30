Police release surveillance images of 'persons of interest' in Smollett attack

Police in Chicago said they want to speak with people seen in surveillance-camera images about an attack on actor/singer Jussie Smollett. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago police released images of "people of interest" to the investigation of an alleged hate crime attack on actor-singer Jussie Smollett Wednesday night.

The two images posted on Twitter by Chicago police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi come from surveillance footage of two individuals walking down a street with their backs to the camera.

"While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed," Guglielmi said in the tweet.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

Smollett reported to police early Tuesday that he was outside at about 2 a.m. to pick up food when two men asssaulted him, tossed an unknown chemical on him and put a rope around his neck, while making homophobic and racist remarks.

The Empire star was briefly hospitalized and treated for his injuries. Police said the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Before the images were released, Guglielmi told the Chicago Tribune that the individuals were captured on video in an area close in proximity and time to where the altercation happened.

"They are outside on a street walking. They are in the area that we have determined it could have taken place ... in the time and the area,'' Guglielimi said of the persons of interest. "It certainly leads us to have questions for them.''

Numerous celebrities, including Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan and Lee Daniels, offered their support to Smollett on Tuesday and Wednesday, condemning the attack.