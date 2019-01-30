Karlie Kloss is loving married life: 'It feels different'

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Model and television personality Karlie Kloss is loving her new role as wife.

The Project Runway host discussed her newlywed bliss with husband Joshua Kushner while promoting the Bravo series Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"I love being married," she said, according to People. "Honestly, I just feel really happy. It's so nice to just have a home base. I can't explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it."

Kloss said Kushner, the brother of White House adviser Jared Kushner, has been a welcome source of support as she attempts to balance her many projects with her personal life.

"I'm sure every woman is juggling 10 things that you wouldn't even realize," the star said, according to Fox News.

"For me, I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who is an incredible support to me and wants to help [me] accomplish my dreams no matter what they are," she added.

Kloss and Kushner married in an intimate ceremony in New York in October and will reportedly host a larger celebration with friends in the spring. The couple took their honeymoon in South Africa in December.

Kloss will replace Heidi Klum as the host of Project Runway when the reality competition moves back to Bravo this year after 11 seasons on Lifetime. Kloss showed off the show's new set in an Instagram video in November.

"The designers are awesome, the set is awesome, and I'm just so excited to share with you the new season of Project Runway," she told fans.