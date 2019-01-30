Actor Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after being targeted in a hate crime. The cast of "Empire," and other stars such as Halle Berry and Gabrielle Union, are supporting the television star and singer on social media. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A number of celebrities, including Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan and the cast of Empire, have thrown their support behind Jussie Smollett on Instagram and Twitter after the actor was hospitalized following a hate crime.

Smollett, 35, who stars as Jamal Lyon on Fox's Empire, is recovering after he was attacked on Tuesday by two unknown men in what was a homophobic and racially-charged incident in Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department said that the television star was walking down a street when he was approached by the men who yelled out racial and homophobic slurs. Smollett was attacked about the face and the men also poured a chemical substance onto him and tied a rope around his neck.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our Empire family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice," 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

"The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate - especially against one of our own."

Lee Daniels, the co-creator of Empire, posted his thoughts in a video on Instagram. "You didn't deserve, nor anybody deserves to have a noose put around your neck," he said. "You are better than that, we are better than that, America is better than that. It starts at home, it starts at home yo. We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are. Because it shows that we are united on a united front and no racist [expletive] can come in and do the things that they did to you."

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe uploaded a music video Smollett made that touches on racism, immigration and the 2016 presidential election.

"This despicable act only shamefully reveals how deeply the diseases of hatred, inequality, racism and discrimination continue to course through our country's veins," Empire star Lady Grace Byers said alongside a photo of herself with Smollett. "Praying deeply for our brother as he heals and recovers. Fervently awaiting the moment that these vile, despicable cowards and purveyors of hate and evil are brought to a smoldering justice."

"Your light will continue to shine bright, which is the part these disgusting people fail to realize. I hope you make a speedy recovery and continue to educate, motivate, and inspire millions. Love you big bro," Empire star Serayah said next to a photo of herself standing alongside Smollett.

Steve Harvey offered his support in the form of a video. "As a black man in this country, I'm down with you. I know a lot of brothers that's down with you. This ain't about sexual preference or nothing. This is about coming to the aid of another brother that has tasted the brutality of hatred, racism, and bigotry. So we down with you Jussie Smollett."

"Stand with my brother @jussiesmollett sending you light and love. Be strong. We got you," Jordan said.

"No matter what's happening around us, @JussieSmollett is ALWAYS quick w/a massive smile & hug. Thats the kind of man he is. The homophobic, racist hate crime against him & hate crimes against countless others cannot stand. Rebuke hatred any & every time it rears its ugly head," Gabrielle Union said.

"Four years ago, @JussieSmollett came out on my show. I'm sending him and his family so much love today," Ellen DeGeneres said.

"This is honestly horrific. Thinking of you @jussiesmollett. Get better and know that you have so many people loving you and supporting you through this difficult time and after," Demi Lovato said on her Instagram story.

"Sending Prayers to @jussiesmollett we hope his attackers are quickly brought to justice," 50 Cent said.

"This is beyond upsetting. What happened to @JussieSmollett is a truly horrible racist, homophobic hate crime. I hope we can find an end to the hate and fear that plagues this country. Praying for your recovery, Jussie," Reese Witherspoon said.

"I've known Jussie since he was 10 years old, and a man of @JussieSmollett's talent, intellect and kindness should be an undisputed blessing to our community. My heart is hurting knowing that he's suffering...and for what? Just for being?" Berry said.

"The fact his presence on this earth would be perceived as a threat to anyone only shows the magnitude of their fear and confusion. I pray that our country learns to heal, that we may see each other for WHO we are and nothing more. We gotta find the LOVE yawl!" she continued.