Famous birthdays for Jan. 30: Christian Bale, Dick Cheney

Christian Bale attends the premiere of "The Promise" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 12. The actor turns 45 on January 30.

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd president of the United States in 1882

-- Historian Barbara Tuchman in 1912

-- Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, who was assassinated in 1986, in 1927

-- Theatrical producer Hal Prince in 1928 (age 91)

-- Actor Gene Hackman in 1930 (age 89)

-- Actor Vanessa Redgrave in 1937 (age 82)

-- Chess champion Boris Spassky in 1937 (age 82)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in 1941 (age 78)

-- Author Gregory Benford in 1941 (age 78)

-- Singer/Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin in 1942

-- Musician Steve Marriott (Small Faces) in 1947

-- Musician/songwriter Phil Collins (Genesis) in 1951 (age 68)

-- Actor Charles Dutton in 1951 (age 68)

-- Hall of fame golfer Curtis Strange in 1955 (age 64)

-- Hall of fame golfer Payne Stewart in 1957

-- Jordanian King Abdullah II in 1962 (age 57)

-- Actor Christian Bale in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Andy Milonakis in 1976 (age 43)

-- Actor Wilmer Valderrama in 1980 (age 39)

-- Rapper Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Eiza Gonzalez in 1990 (age 29)

-- Actor Danielle Campbell in 1995 (age 24)