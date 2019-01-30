Jan. 30 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Raw superstar Dean Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, has decided not to renew his contract and will be leaving the company when his current deal is up in April.

"We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ambrose was featured prominently on Raw on Monday as The Lunatic Fringe had a confrontation with authority figure Triple H, faced off against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins, and got into an altercation with Nia Jax after Jax interrupted a speech he was about to give.

Ambrose returned to WWE programming in August after he was out of action for months with a high-grade triceps tendon injury.

Ambrose is a former WWE Champion who has previously held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship. He was also a member of The Shield, one of WWE's most popular and dominant groups alongside Rollins and Roman Reigns.