Steve Carell attends the premiere of "Welcome to Marwen" on December 10, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B is set to star in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial alongside Steve Carell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet for "The Journey With Sarah Jessica Parker" at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on April 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jeff Bridges reprises his role as The Dude in a Super Bowl commercial for Stella Artois, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LIII is set to take place on Sunday and will bring with it a variety of high-budget, comedic commercials featuring a number of celebrities.

Jeff Bridges, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cardi B, Steve Carell and many more will appear in ads for brands such as Stella Artois, Pepsi, Doritos and M&M's, among others.

For some, the commercials are the best part of watching the Super Bowl. Below is a list of ads viewers can look forward to seeing during the big game.

Jeff Bridges, Sarah Jessica Parker for Stella Artois

This ad from the beer maker features Jeff Bridges reprising his iconic role as The Dude from The Big Lebowski and Sarah Jessica Parker reprising her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City.

Carrie -- known for drinking a Cosmopolitan -- causes chaos inside of a restaurant when she orders a Stella Artois instead. The Dude -- who normally orders a White Russian -- also gets a surprised reaction when he asks for a Stella Artois which he pronounces as "Stella Ar-toes."

The ad promotes Stella Artois' Pour It Forward campaign with Water.org. Sales of the drink will help provide access to clean water in the developing world.

Cardi B, Steve Carell for Pepsi

Pepsi has released two teasers for its upcoming Super Bowl spot that features Cardi B and Steve Carell inside a diner.

Cardi B taps a sparkling, diamond can of Pepsi with her red, white and blue painted nails while Carell begins to read a script for the ad before he starts loudly laughing.

Lil Jon is also set to appear.

Backstreet Boys, Chance the Rapper for Doritos

Chance the Rapper is trying his best to be a member of the Backstreet Boys in this ad promoting Doritos' new Flamin' Hot Nacho chips.

Chance attempts to dance like the boy band and mimic their choreography to "I Want It That Way."

Chance, after failing in front of Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, blames the baggy jeans everyone is wearing on his performance.

Alex Rodriguez for Planters Peanuts

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is set to team up with Planters Peanuts mascot Mr. Peanut on Super Bowl Sunday.

The company released a teaser for the commercial featuring Rodriguez catching peanuts being thrown by Mr. Peanut with his mouth.

"Game day's gonna get nutty," the teaser exclaims.

Michael Buble for Bubly

Michael Buble is intent on changing cans of Bubly sparking water to match his name.

A teaser for the ad features the singer sitting down at a grocery store and using a marker to make the brand name match his name.

Buble still continues on with his mission despite being told by an employee to stop.

Sarah Michelle Gellar for Olay

Sarah Michelle Gellar is being stalked by a masked stranger inside her home in an ad by Olay titled "Killer Skin."

Olay has released three teasers for the commercial which give off a heavy, horror movie vibe. Geller is featured running and screaming for her life as the stranger, who is wearing a white mask and all-black clothing, violently bursts through various parts of her home.

Luke Wilson for Colgate

Colgate has enlisted the help of Luke Wilson to promote its newest toothpaste, Colgate Total SF.

Wilson, in the commercial, talks unusually close to his co-workers inside of an office. The actor explains that the toothpaste -- which is advertised as being able to help fight bad breath -- allows him to comfortably live out his life as a close talker.

"Now there's no such thing as too close," Wilson says while getting in the face of a delivery man.

Christina Applegate for M&M's

Christina Applegate is locked out of her car in a teaser for M&M's Super Bowl spot.

The actress attempts to get inside her car when someone inside decides to lock the doors. The game quickly angers Applegate who demands that she be let in.

Applegate eventually loses her temper and begins cursing while kicking her car.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.