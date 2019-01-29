R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- James Ingram, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer of "One Hundred Ways" and "Yah Mo B There," has died, his longtime collaborator and friend, actress Debbie Allen, announced Tuesday. He was 66.

Allen announced the news on Twitter, but didn't include details about the cause or date of his death.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Allen, who stars in Grey's Anatomy, wrote on Twitter. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."

Ingram, a native of Ohio, was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards throughout his career, winning one in 1981 for best male R&B performance and another in 1984 with Michael McDonald for best R&B performance for a duo or group. He also earned an Oscar nod for his duet "How Do You Keep the Music Playing" with Patti Austin.

He also wrote for other artists, including hits for Michael Jackson, the Pointer Sisters, George Benson, Ray Charles and Shalamar.