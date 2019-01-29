Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Oprah Winfrey, Tom Selleck

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26. She turns 65 on January 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Swedish scientist/philosopher Emanuel Swedenborg in 1688

-- American colonial political philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Comic actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 80)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 79)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 74)

-- Drummer Tommy Ramone, born Erdelyi Tamas, in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 69)

-- Singer Charlie Wilson in 1953 (age 66)

-- TV personality Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 65)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 59)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 57)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 49)

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 42)

-- Rapper Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, in 1982 (age 37)

-- Singer Adam Lambert in 1982 (age 37)