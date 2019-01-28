Aloe Blacc arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 24, 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Tim McGraw appears backstage with the award for Favorite Country Song during the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tim McGraw, seen here at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, will headline the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities on Sunday. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw will headline the official Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities on Sunday, CBS and the NFL announced Monday.

The country superstar's performance during the NFL Tailgate Party will include his new single "Thought About You," which will be televised along with other portion live during The Super Bowl Today, the network announced during its morning show.

Aloe Blacc also will perform at the NFL Tailgate Party and will be joined by Atlanta-based gospel group David Walker & High Praise.

Several other musicians will perform at events leading up to and during the big football game.

On Thursday, the inaugural Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest kicks off music performances with Ludacris, also an Atlanta native, who will be joined by Ciara and 21 Savage, Migos, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin', Lil Jon and Lil Baby at the State Farm Arena.

The fest continues performances from Post Malone and Aerosmith on Friday, and Cardi B and Bruno Mars on Saturday.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the halftime show and Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem and Chloe X Halle will perform America the Beautiful.

Super Bowl LIVE, a free event taking place all this week at Centennial Olympic Park, will highlight Atlanta's vibrant culture and music scene, including concerts.