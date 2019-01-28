Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra celebrate nuptials in North Carolina

Nick Jonas (R) and Priyanka Chopra watch Dominic Thiem the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City. On Sunday, in North Carolina, they celebrated their marriage. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their marriage in North Carolina on Sunday, nearly two months after a pair of nuptials and two receptions in India.

The couple appeared with family and friends in Belmont, where the singer's father, Kevin Jonas, Sr., owns a restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen, in his hometown.

Chopra called it a "Fam jam" in a posting on Instagram.

Chopra wore a white strapless dress with applique detail and Jonas went casual in a green shirt and dark pants, People reported from social media posts. They held hands as they entered the venue.

Cocktail napkins read "Congratulations Nick and Priyanka" and included their signature "NP" logo design, which connects the sides of their first initials.

Joe Jonas performed his band DNCE's hit "Cake by the Ocean" as the couple danced with their guests.

They had recently returned from a romantic honeymoon in the Caribbean.

On Dec. 1, the couple held a western-style wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony, also at the palace.

Jonas' three brothers and former band-mates Joe, Kevin and Frankie were among the groomsmen.

After the two ceremonies, they first celebrated in Delhi.Chopra wore a traditional long, embroidered skirt and matching long-sleeved cropped blouse that included a dupatta shawl.

Then in Mumbai, a reception was thrown by Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.

After the nuptials, Chopra posted on Instagram, "One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi."

In August, the couple announced their engagement.