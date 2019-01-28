'Narcos: Brooklyn' actor makes appearance at 'El Chapo' trial

Alejandro Edda, the actor who plays Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, pictured, greeted the accused drug kingpin's lawyers and wife Monday in court. File Photo by Mario Guzman/EPA

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Alejandro Edda, the actor who plays Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the Netflix series Narcos: Brooklyn, turned up in court Monday to observe the accused Mexican drug lord's trial in New York City.

The New York Daily News reported that Guzman broke out into a smile when he noticed Edda seated in the Brooklyn Federal Court. Guzman has been on trial since Nov. 13 on charges of drug trafficking, murder conspiracy and money laundering stemming from his role as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel for 25 years.

"My heart was pumping fast," Edda, 34, said of seeing Guzman in person. "My hands were sweaty."

Guzman's defense team alerted him to Edda's presence before he entered the court for the day.

"He seemed happy," attorney William Purpura told the New York Post.

Edda shook hands and spoke with Guzman's attorneys and his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro.

Edda's visit to the courtroom coincided with testimony from Guzman's former bodyguard, Isaias Valdez Rios.

"Oh, I think he's guilty. There's many, many horrendous things that he did," Edda told reporters. "The sad part is I know he's not the only one. I know that not only the Sinaloan guys are the bad guys, there are many bad guys around us."