'Dragon Ball FighterZ': Jiren, Videl join the fight in new gameplay trailer

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Jiren and Videl are the newest playable characters announced for publisher Bandai Namco's fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The characters, known for appearing in the Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super anime series', were showcased in a new gameplay trailer that was released on Sunday.

"Strength is everything! All is possible with power and power alone!" Jiren says in the clip before he battles Goku.

Videl, while fighting with Majin Buu, displays how she can call upon Gohan in his Great Saiyaman attire to aid her in battle and perform devastating, tag team attacks.

Jiren and Videl are a part of a new season pass for Dragon Ball FighterZ that will also include Broly and Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta from the recently released theatrical film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, alongside two other mysterious characters that have yet to be unveiled.

Gameplay footage for the new Broly and Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta was not shown. Jiren and Videl will be released for Dragon Ball FighterZ on Jan. 31.