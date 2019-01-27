Kate Beckinsale hospitalized with ruptured ovarian cyst

Actress Kate Beckinsale attends the British Fashion Awards in London on November 23, 2015. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Actress Kate Beckinsale is recovering from a ruptured ovarian cyst. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- British actress Kate Beckinsale shared on Instagram this weekend photos of her in a hospital bed after suffering a medical emergency.

One snapshot shows her looking sad, with a supplemental oxygen tube up her nose and over her ears on Saturday. A second image captures her wrapped in a blanket with her back to the camera.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly," Beckinsale captioned the photos.

Beckinsale, 45, is known for her work in the Underworld film franchise, as well as the movies Serendipity, Pearl Harbor and The Aviator.