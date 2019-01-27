Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Patton Oswalt, Rosamund Pike

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756
-- Author Lewis Carroll (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland) in 1832
-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850
-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850
-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900
-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901
-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908
-- Musician Elmore James in 1918
-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921
-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 79)
-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942 (age 77)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 75)
-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 75)
-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 64)
-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 63)
-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 60)
-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 60)
-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 54)
-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 50)
-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 40)