Famous birthdays for Jan. 26: Ellen DeGeneres, Eddie Van Halen

Ellen DeGeneres appears backstage with her award for Favorite Daytime TV Host during the 42nd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 6, 2016. The comedian turns 61 on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715

-- U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1880

-- Bessie Coleman, first female African-American/Native-American pilot in 1892

-- Austrian singer Maria von Trapp, whose family was the basis for The Sound of Music, in 1905

-- Louis Zamperini, American World War II prisoner of war and subject of the film Unbroken, in 1917

-- Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918

-- Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918

-- Actor Paul Newman in 1925

-- Cartoonist/playwright/author Jules Feiffer in 1929 (age 90)

-- Sports personality Bob Uecker in 1935 (age 84)

-- Actor Scott Glenn in 1941 (age 78)

-- Political activist Angela Davis in 1944 (age 75)

-- Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946

-- Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 70)

-- Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in 1953 (age 66)

-- Singer Lucinda Williams in 1953 (age 66)

-- Musician Eddie Van Halen in 1955 (age 64)

-- Singer Anita Baker in 1958 (age 61)

-- Comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 1958 (age 61)

-- Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky in 1961 (age 58)

-- Soccer coach Brendan Rodgers in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Colin O'Donoghue in 1981 (age 38)

-- Conductor Gustavo Dudamel in 1981 (age 38)

-- Wrestler Sasha Banks in 1992 (age 27)