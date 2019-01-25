Dave Bautista, known in the WWE as Batista. The grappler's previous confrontation with Triple H could lead to Batista appearing at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- WWE's 32nd annual Royal Rumble event on Sunday promises to shock fans once again with the surprise entrance of superstars both old and new during Royal Rumble matches.

The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will feature 30-superstars each as they compete to earn a championship match at WrestleMania. The bout begins with two competitors and slowly introduces more superstars at timed intervals.

Last year's Royal Rumble featured surprise appearances by Trish Stratus, Lita, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, NXT's Adam Cole, The Hurricane, Molly Holly, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, Jacqueline and Nikki and Brie Bella.

Here are the Top 5 superstars who could and should make a surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble, sending fans into a frenzy in the process.

5. Velveteen Dream

NXT star Velveteen Dream, one of the most charismatic and flamboyant grapplers in the company, is destined to be a huge star in the WWE and deserves a big stage like the Royal Rumble to make his main roster debut.

The walking Instagram filter knows how to make entrance and could use the event to make yet another fashion statement. Velveteen Dream while inside the ring, could also win over new fans during the Royal Rumble match with his impressive, innovative offense.

One thing is for sure, Velveteen Dream's inclusion in the Royal Rumble would surely bring fans to their feet.

4. Shayna Baszler

Current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has proven time and time again that she is more than ready to graduate to WWE's main roster on Raw and Smackdown.

The Royal Rumble could serve as Baszler's graduation ceremony where she will be able to test her MMA skills against the best female competitors the company has to offer.

Baszler, a friend of Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, will be defending her NXT Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, placing The Queen of Spades in the same town that the Royal Rumble is taking place in.

Whether she wins or loses her title, Baszler deserves inclusion in the Women's Royal Rumble match where she can dominate like few others can.

3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens, one of WWE's most outspoken and villainous competitors, has been on the shelf since October after he injured both knees while facing off against Bobby Lashley on Raw.

WWE has since teased that Owens will be returning soon to the red-brand, but has yet to offer a concrete date for his homecoming.

A surprise entrance at the Royal Rumble is the sort of big-time return that Owens deserves and would allow him to remind audiences why he is a former Universal Champion.

If Owens returns it could also signal the return of his sometimes friend, sometimes enemy Sami Zayn who WWE also said would be returning soon to Raw following an extended absence. Expect Owens and Zayn -- should they enter into the Men's Royal Rumble match -- to join forces before turning on each other in their quest to reach the main event of WrestleMania.

2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's inclusion in the Women's Royal Rumble match would serve as a huge surprise to fans as she's already set to face Asuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship at the event.

WWE, in wanting to use one of their biggest stars in the Women's Royal Rumble match, could have The Man lose to Asuka before having her show up up to take on 30 other superstars in an act of redemption.

Lynch's ongoing feud with Rousey also makes the Women's Royal Rumble match the perfect way to set up a marquee bout between the rivals at WrestleMania, should Lynch win.

Charlotte Flair is also involved in the Rousey and Lynch feud and will be looking to win the Women's Royal Rumble as well. A final confrontation between Lynch and Flair to see who goes on to face Rousey at WrestleMania, is the type of high-stakes drama WWE loves to showcase during a Royal Rumble match.

1. Batista

Batista all but guaranteed that he wants to return to the WWE after The Animal had a tense reunion with Triple H in October at Smackdown 1000.

Batista, a six-time World Champion and movie star known for his roles in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War, could start his final WWE run during the Men's Royal Rumble match where his surprise entrance would garner one of the loudest reactions of the night.

An appearance will help ease Batista back into WWE programming and allow him to set his sights on Triple H for a match at WrestleMania.

A Royal Rumble appearance would also allow Batista the opportunity to make up for his less than stellar performance during the 2014 Royal Rumble.