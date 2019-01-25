Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Friday they are delaying the release of anticipated sequel Metroid Prime 4 and are restarting development on the game.

Shinya Takahashi, senior managing executive officer at Nintendo, made the announcement about Metroid Prime 4's status in a video where he explained that the title was not living up to the company's standards.

Retro Studios, the development team behind the previous three entries in the series, will be working on the title moving forward along with producer Kensuke Tanabe.

Metroid Prime 4 was originally announced for the Nintendo Switch at E3 2017. Tanabe was overseeing the project which was being made by an unknown development team.

Nintendo has only released a logo for Metroid Prime 4 and never announced a planned release date.

"Although this is very regrettable we must let you know that the current development progress has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series," Takahashi said.

"Nintendo always strives for the highest quality in our games and in our development phase, we challenge ourselves and confront whether the game is living up to that quality on a daily basis," he continued.

"From this perspective, we have determined that the current development status of the game is very challenged, and we had to make a difficult decision as a development team. We have decided to re-examine the development structure and change it."