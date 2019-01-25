Coroner: Kim Porter died of pneumonia

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Kim Porter, a model, actress and singer who once dated Sean "Diddy" Combs and shared three children with the rap mogul, died from pneumonia, the Los Angeles coroner's office announced Friday.

She was found dead inside her home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Toluca Lake on Nov. 15.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner deferred the cause of death pending an investigation after a Nov. 16 autopsy. The office announced the cause as lobar pneumonia Friday.

Porter was member of the music groups 3 Brown Girls and Girl 6. She starred in several films and television shows including 2001 film The Brothers and series Wicked Wicked Games,.

Porter and Combs dated off and on from 1994 to 2007. The pair shared three children together including son Christian Casey Combs, now 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs. Porter and Combs also raised Porter's now 27-year-old son Quincy together whom she shared with singer Al B Sure.