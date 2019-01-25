'9-1-1' star Ryan Guzman is a new dad

Ryan Guzman (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is dad to a baby boy.

The 31-year-old actor's brother, Stevie Guzman, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that Guzman welcomed a son with girlfriend Christi Ane.

Stevie shared a slideshow of photos, including a picture of himself holding Guzman's baby boy as the new dad looks on. Guzman and his girlfriend named their son Mateo Lopes.

"Mateo Lopes Guzman," Stevie captioned the post. " When I saw you I had tears of pure happiness and knew my life just got better."

"I promise to love you until the day I die and be the best Tio you could ever dream of," he vowed. "Only thing I don't like about you is that you've easily taken the throne of cutest Guzman alive. 1-24-19 is a proud day for all of us."

Guzman had announced Christi Ane's pregnancy in September, calling the news an "unexpected surprise."

"2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next," the star wrote.

"As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn't get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it's way. To living our BEST lives! #DaddyAndMommy," he said.

Guzman plays Eddie Diaz on 9-1-1, which returned for a second season on Fox in September. He also appeared in Step Up Revolution, Step Up: All In and The Boy Next Door.