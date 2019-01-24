Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2019

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Velvet Buzzsaw with Jake Gyllenhaal, Ken Jeong's new comedy special and a series adaptation of The Umbrella Academy in February.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex - Netflix Original

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day - Netflix Original

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll - Netflix Original

Siempre bruja - Netflix Original

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day - Netflix Original

Velvet Buzzsaw - Netflix Original



Feb. 2

Bordertown Season 2 - Netflix Original

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original



Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua



Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - Netflix Original



Feb. 6

The Soloist



Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México - Netflix Original

El árbol de la sangre - Netflix Original

High Flying Bird - Netflix Original

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History - Netflix Original

One Day at a Time Season 3 - Netflix Original

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 2 - Netflix Original

Unauthorized Living - Netflix Original



Feb. 9

The Break Season 2 - Netflix Original



Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) - Netflix Original



Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - Netflix Original

Little Women



Feb. 14

Dating Around - Netflix Original

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - Netflix Original



Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy - Netflix Original

The Breaker Upperers - Netflix Original

The Dragon Prince Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Umbrella Academy - Netflix Original

Yucatan



Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin



Feb. 21

The Drug King - Netflix Original



Feb. 22

Chef's Table Volume 6 - Netflix Original

Firebrand - Netflix Original

GO! Vive a tu manera - Netflix Original

Paddleton - Netflix Original

Paris is Us (Paris est à nous) - Netflix Original

Rebellion Season 2 - Netflix Original

Suburra Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Big Family Cooking Showdown Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Photographer of Mauthausen - Netflix Original

Workin' Moms - Netflix Original



Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2



Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother



Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie



Feb. 28

Jeopardy! Collection 2

The Rebound



Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February:

Feb. 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold



Feb. 2

Cabin Fever



Feb. 3

Sing



Feb. 19

Disney's Girls Meets World Seasons 1-3



Feb. 20

Piranha

