Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2019

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Velvet Buzzsaw with Jake Gyllenhaal, Ken Jeong's new comedy special and a series adaptation of The Umbrella Academy in February.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in February:
Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex - Netflix Original
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine's Day - Netflix Original
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll - Netflix Original
Siempre bruja - Netflix Original
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day - Netflix Original
Velvet Buzzsaw - Netflix Original
Feb. 2
Bordertown Season 2 - Netflix Original
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - Netflix Original
Feb. 3
Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - Netflix Original
Feb. 6
The Soloist
Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México - Netflix Original
El árbol de la sangre - Netflix Original
High Flying Bird - Netflix Original
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History - Netflix Original
One Day at a Time Season 3 - Netflix Original
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 2 - Netflix Original
Unauthorized Living - Netflix Original
Feb. 9
The Break Season 2 - Netflix Original
Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) - Netflix Original
Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - Netflix Original
Little Women
Feb. 14
Dating Around - Netflix Original
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - Netflix Original
Feb. 15
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy - Netflix Original
The Breaker Upperers - Netflix Original
The Dragon Prince Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Umbrella Academy - Netflix Original
Yucatan
Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Feb. 21
The Drug King - Netflix Original
Feb. 22
Chef's Table Volume 6 - Netflix Original
Firebrand - Netflix Original
GO! Vive a tu manera - Netflix Original
Paddleton - Netflix Original
Paris is Us (Paris est à nous) - Netflix Original
Rebellion Season 2 - Netflix Original
Suburra Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Big Family Cooking Showdown Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Photographer of Mauthausen - Netflix Original
Workin' Moms - Netflix Original
Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Feb. 28
Jeopardy! Collection 2
The Rebound
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in February:
Feb. 1
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
Feb. 2
Cabin Fever
Feb. 3
Sing
Feb. 19
Disney's Girls Meets World Seasons 1-3
Feb. 20
Piranha