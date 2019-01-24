Rebecca Ferguson attends the New York premiere of "The Greatest Showman" on December 8, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Mission: Impossible - Fallout actress Rebecca Ferguson is a married woman.

The 35-year-old Swedish actress said in an interview Wednesday with Extra that she quietly tied the knot with her partner, Rory, at an intimate wedding over the holidays.

"I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love," Ferguson said.

"It was more for us and our family," she explained. "We rented a cottage with friends and family and Wellington boots and big wooly socks and big ruggy jumpers."

Ferguson said she chose a practical outfit over a traditional wedding dress.

"I wore a beautiful skirt, wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in and I'll use it in Greece for the summer," she said. "I am practical."

Ferguson is parent to 12-year-old son Isac with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg and a 6-month-old daughter with her husband. Ludwig served as ring bearer, while her baby girl slept through the ceremony.

People said Ferguson gave birth to her daughter in July. The actress is known for playing Ilsa Faust in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and also appeared in The Greatest Showman and the BBC One series The White Queen.