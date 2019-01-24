Matthew McConaughey (R) and Camila Alves attend the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" on July 31, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey doesn't remember filming a full-frontal scene in his film Serenity.

The 49-year-old actor said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he can't recall going completely nude in the new movie co-starring Anne Hathaway.

"That's what I keep hearing!" McConaughey said after host Stephen Colbert brought up the "buck naked" scene. "I'm going to the premiere tonight and I've gotta see if there's a new edit or a new cut of this film I haven't seen."

"I know there was topless," he added. "And I got people coming up going, 'It's great to see you full-frontal.' I'm like, 'What?!'"

Serenity follows a sea boat captain (McConaughey) who is approached by his ex-wife (Hathaway) to murder her new husband (Jason Clarke). The film was shot on Mauritius, an island 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa.

"It was only inhabited 400 years ago, so it's quite a mystical place," McConaughey said. "It's got a volcano in the middle of it. It's got a lot sugar cane and they make great rum."

McConaughey previously discussed his Serenity nude scenes in a joint interview with Hathaway on Entertainment Tonight this month.

"I don't know if that's good for box office or bad for box office," the actor joked.

"Trust me, it's real good," Hathaway responded.

Serenity opens in theaters Friday. McConaughey and Hathaway previously co-starred in the 2014 movie Interstellar.