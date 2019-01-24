'Fifty Shades' author E L James to release new book

E L James attends a New York screening of "Fifty Shades of Grey" on February 6, 2015. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

E L James will publish the new erotic novel "The Mister." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades author E L James will release a new book in the spring.

The 55-year-old British author announced on Thursday's episode of Today that she will publish the new erotic novel The Mister.

"It's hopefully another inspiring love story with two completely new characters doing their thing, shenanigans ensuing, boy meets girl," James said of the book.

"It's about an aristocratic Englishman who meets a young woman," she added. "It's a 21st century Cinderella."

James described The Mister as a "passionate, erotic love story" but said the novel is not another 50 Shades, which featured a BDSM relationship.

"It's not 50 Shades erotic. This is not 50 Shades. It's a completely different story," she said.

.@E_L_James has been teasing her fans for some time that she’s working on a new project… and now we can exclusively reveal that she has a brand new book coming out!@keirsimmons sat down with her in her writing room to get all the details! pic.twitter.com/nvcQhZxGA2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2019

The Mister follows the romance between privileged Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious woman he falls for, Alessia Demachi. James shared an excerpt with Today that describes Trevelyan as muscular and tan with green eyes.

Publishers Weekly said The Mister will debut April 16.

"I'm so excited to get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement. "Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale."

James is known for writing Fifty Shades of Grey (2011) and its sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. The trilogy inspired a series of movies starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson that earned over $1.3 billion at the box office.