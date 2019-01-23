Nikki Bella (L) and Brie Bella arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella goes on a lunch date with her former "Dancing with the Stars" pro in a new clip from "Total Bellas." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella enjoys a lunch date with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev in a new clip for Sunday's episode of Total Bellas.

"The last time I saw Artem I was in a relationship for so long so I'm just, I don't know, I'm really excited to see him today," Bella says in the teaser released by E! News on Wednesday.

Bella is all smiles during the meeting and compliments Chigvinstev on his attire. "A lot's happened since I've seen you last, which has been a long time," she says.

Bella was paired with Chigvintsev during the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2017. The lunch date comes after Bella officially parted ways with fellow WWE star John Cena star in July.

Bella and Chigvinstev were rumored to be dating in December after they were spotted together at a farmer's market in Los Angeles.

The ongoing fourth season of Total Bellas features Bella getting back into the dating scene. A teaser trailer for the new season featured the professional wrestler on a date with former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.