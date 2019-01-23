Mark Consuelos has 'leaned into' being a villain on 'Riverdale'

Mark Consuelos (R) and Kelly Ripa arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" on January 11, 2017. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Mark Consuelos (L) with his wife Kelly Ripa. Consuelos says he has "so much fun" portraying a villain on "Riverdale." File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran television star Mark Consuelos loves being the bad guy on the CW drama series Riverdale, a show that has given him the chance to portray a completely different type of character.

Based on characters who appear in Archie Comics, Riverdale features Consuelos as the villainous Hiram Lodge, a wealthy mob boss who wants to grow his criminal empire inside the titular town. He is the father of Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and the character often clashes with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), who dated Veronica.

Consuelos got his start on daytime soap opera All My Children, where he met his wife, Kelly Ripa, of Live with Kelly and Ryan fame.

"For so long, I played the boyfriend of the girl who has the father who is kind of mean, but now I am playing the father," Consuelos told UPI. "Being the bad guy, I really leaned into it. I've played so many good guys early on in my career."

He added: "It's awesome. You always get the girl, but I gotta say playing the bad guy is just so much fun."

Riverdale also has allowed Consuelos to act alongside Ripa, who is set to portray a mistress of Hiram's in a future episode, as well as his son, Michael Consuelos, who previously appeared as a younger version of Hiram.

"I mean, god, that was so cool," Consuelos said about his son being featured during a flashback episode. "He was really into it. He jumped at the chance, took a chance. I'm so proud of him. It was such a treat in so many ways."

Consuelos says that the dedicated fans of Riverdale -- whom he compared to the fans of All My Children -- will be surprised to see what happens next during the third season.

"If you think it got crazy and you're on a wild ride, buckle up because it's going to get crazier and darker," he said. "You guys are in for a treat, it just gets better and better."

The 47-year-old former soap star said he looks back at his time on All My Children fondly and hopes that daytime soap operas can continue to hit the airwaves.

"I will always have an affection and respect for where I started," he said. "I grew up on that show. I literally became a young man on that show."

"I have such a soft spot, such an affinity for daytime and a lot of respect for those actors, directors and writers. I hope that they stick around [soap operas]. I think that they will."

Consuelos is looking forward to taking on the new year by committing to his resolutions -- including getting better sleep, reading more books and continuing his meditation practices -- and by starting off each day on the right foot by drinking a cup of coffee.

The actor's fondness for coffee has led him to partner with McCafe at Home, which also encourages customers to stick to their New Year's resolutions.

"When I work with brands, I want it to be true to myself and things that I feel are true to me," Consuelos said about teaming up with the coffee brand. "I love coffee. It's a big part of my life. I'm partnering with McCafe at Home just to remind people to start their day on a positive note. If you're like me, that means a big cup of coffee."

Watch Riverdale Wednesday on The CW.