Gina Rodriguez recalls meeting fiance on 'Jane the Virgin' set

Gina Rodriguez (L), pictured with Joe LoCicero, said she was instantly attracted to the actor on the "Jane the Virgin" set. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez is sharing details about her first meeting with her fiancé on the set of Jane the Virgin.

The 34-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she was instantly attracted to Joe LoCicero when he played the male stripper Don Quixote on The CW series.

"He came on as a stripper that my mother hired for my bachelorette party. Jane is, like, super against it and super terrified and just, like, doesn't know what to do with all that. But Gina does," Rodriguez told host Jimmy Fallon with a smile.

"He's like a walking Photoshop. Like, perfection. It's so terrifying," she said. "I think I was, like, drooling and trying to remember my lines at that moment."

Rodriguez had voiced her gratitude for LoCicero at the beginning of the interview. She credited Jane the Virgin with introducing her to the love of her life.

"I got engaged! I got engaged to the most amazing man ever," the star said. "I feel very lucky -- very, very lucky."

"So, Jane gave me a lot of things. Not only an amazing life and a dream come true, but they gave me my love -- the love of my life," she added.

Rodriguez announced her engagement to LoCicero in August. She couldn't help but gush about the actor in an interview with Us Weekly at the time.

"I am marrying a man that is incredible and loving and understanding and kind and patient," the star said. "I'm marrying a really incredible human being."

Jane the Virgin will return for a fifth and final season in March. Rodriguez spoke out Tuesday on Sway in the Morning after being accused of being "anti-black" for her past comments about equal pay.

"The backlash was devastating, to say the least," she said while fighting back tears. "I know my heart. I know what I meant, and I really wish we weren't living in a culture where we're clickbait, because I've never said anything controversial about anybody."