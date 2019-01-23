Drew Barrymore attends the London premiere of "Missing You Already" on September 17, 2015. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore is sharing details about her first kiss.

The 43-year-old actor said on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that her first kiss was with Clueless actor Breckin Meyer.

"It was great! He was adorable," Barrymore said of Meyer, who has also appeared in Road Trip and Rat Race.

"My friend kept scorecards. First kiss. Okay, second -- French," she told host Stephen Colbert. "Talk about spectator sport!"

Barrymore also demonstrated a hidden talent -- picking items up with her feet. She will serve as a judge on the new CBS reality competition The World's Best.

"It's jaw-dropping astonishing," the star said of the contestants.

"I think that it's like in any Olympic sport or that moment when you worked so hard up until this moment, and this is kind of a shot for you, those kind of stakes. I can't imagine the type of nerves those bring on," she added.

The World's Best premieres Feb. 3. The series also features Faith Hill and RuPaul as judges.