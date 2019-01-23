Alec Baldwin appears backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Alec Baldwin will be taking anger management classes after he pleaded guilty to harassment in connection to a parking dispute case.

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment in a New York City court on Wednesday in connection to his arrest in November after he got into a dispute with a man over a parking spot.

The actor has agreed to take anger management classes as part of his plea deal. An attempted assault charge was dropped.

Baldwin will not be on probation or have to serve any time. He was initially charged with attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Baldwin was arrested after he confronted a 49-year-old man in front of his Greenwich Village home who took a parking spot that he was backing into with his car.

Baldwin denied allegations that he punched the man and during his initial court appearance Baldwin's attorney Alan Abramson said video proving that no violence had taken place was given to the district attorney.