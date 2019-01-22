Tom Arnold confirmed his separation from Ashley Groussman after nine years of marriage. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- True Lies star Tom Arnold is calling it quits with his wife.

The 59-year-old actor confirmed his separation from Ashley Groussman in a statement Tuesday to People after nine years of marriage.

"It's not super fun but it's okay," he told the magazine. "It's the right thing. We tried to make it work. It wasn't a big dramatic thing. It wasn't all of a sudden. We definitely grew apart. It's been a rough couple of years."

Arnold and Groussman married in November 2009 and are parents to two children, 5-year-old son Jax Copeland and 3-year-old daughter Quinn Sophie.

"Because I'm a father, I genuinely have the best life I've ever had and I'm so grateful to Ashley because I would not be a father if not for her," Arnold said. "We had many good years together."

The former Best Damn Sports Show Period host told Us Weekly Groussman recently moved out of their home.

"It's a long time coming," the star said of the split. "I have many good years. I have my children because of my wife."

"She has one life," he added of Groussman. "I kept saying, 'Hey, listen ... You have done everything. We've been together. You've been amazing. There doesn't have to be a reason. There doesn't have to be a bad guy.'"

Arnold was previously married to Roseanne Barr, Julie Lynn Champnella and Shelby Roos. He is known for playing Albert "Gib" Gibson in True Lies and has also appeared in Cradle 2 the Grave and Madea's Witness Protection.