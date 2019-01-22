'Star Wars' Disney park to be introduced in Marvel comic book series

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Disney's upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park will be first introduced in an upcoming comic book series by Marvel.

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge series will run for five issues and is set to be released in April. It will take place at the Black Spire Outpost on the planet of Batuu, the new Star Wars location that the theme park depicts.

New character Dok-Ondar, a collector of rare antiquities, will also be featured in the comic book series.

Ethan Sacks, who wrote a story in Marvel's Star Wars: Age of Republic series, is writing the project with art by Will Sliney, who illustrated the comic book adaptation of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is coming to California's Disneyland this summer and Florida's Walt Disney World this fall.

"Our series will give fans the chance to visit Black Spire Outpost months ahead of voyaging to Batuu in person. Armed with top-secret sketches and information from Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm, we are keeping this authentic to the spirit of this rich new setting," Sacks said in an interview with StarWars.com.

Disney released in December a video teasing the attractions coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, including Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which places fans in the cockpit of the titular spaceship and Rise of the Resistance, which features an encounter with Kylo Ren.