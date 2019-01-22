Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker revived her Carrie Bradshaw character to promote Stella Artois' partnership with Water.org. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker recreated the iconic Sex and the City opening scene on behalf of a new initiative.

The 53-year-old actress revived her character, Carrie Bradshaw, to promote Stella Artois' partnership with Matt Damon's non-profit Water.org in an ad released Tuesday.

The 15-second commercial spot shows Parker getting splashed by a passing bus as she walks the streets of New York. The bus features a banner reading "1 bottle = 1 month of clean water."

"Revisiting a beloved character. Briefly and with a twist. Because, thanks to @stellaartois, when you change up the usual you can do good," Parker wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Stella Artois is partnering with Water.org on its new "Pour It Forward" campaign. The company will provide access to clean water to people in developing countries for each bottle of beer sold.

"Enjoying Stella Artois helps provide access to clean water for someone in need," Parker said in a press release. "If Carrie was made aware of this important and fantastic partnership and initiative, I'm sure she wouldn't waste a beat putting down her Cosmo and opting for a Stella."

Stella Artois has helped Water.org provide more than 1.7 million people with access to clean water since it first teamed up with the non-profit in 2015.

"Through our partnership with Stella Artois we have already helped change millions of lives, and we have the opportunity to change millions more," Damon said. "That's why we're asking people to 'Pour It Forward.'"

Parker played Carrie on the HBO series Sex and the City and in two Sex and the City movies. She reunited with former co-star Cynthia Nixon in February 2018 following news Kim Cattrall turned down Sex and the City 3.