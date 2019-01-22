Ray Romano arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Vinyl" on January 15, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ray Romano tells jokes once again onstage in new trailer for "Right Here, Around the Corner."

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ray Romano performs his first stand-up routines in 23 years in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix comedy special, Right Here, Around the Corner.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Romano returning to his stand-up comedy roots by taking the stage at clubs The Comedy Cellar and The Village Underground in New York City.

The special will feature the comedian touching on topics such as marriage, family and aging.

"If she gets a haircut, you got to notice it before she tells you. Every three days I say nice haircut to my wife when she comes in," Romano jokes about complimenting his wife.

Right Here, Around the Corner is set to premiere on Netflix on Feb. 5.

Romano stars on Epix comedy-drama series Get Shorty alongside Chris O'Dowd. The network announced in December that the show has been renewed for a third season.