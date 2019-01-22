John Cena arrives for interviews at a WrestleMania press conference on March 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Cena is questionable for WWE's Royal Rumble event on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- John Cena is suffering from a left ankle injury, WWE has announced, making the 16-time World Champion questionable for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Cena was injured during the main event of last week's Monday Night Raw where he faced off against Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. Balor won the bout.

The injury seemingly occurred when McIntyre put Cena into the Ankle Lock submission hold, WWE said. The injury was then exacerbated on Monday while Cena was training his legs at the gym.

Cena previously announced that he would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, featuring 30 superstars from Raw and Smackdown. The winner of the annual Royal Rumble match is given a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Cena made his return to WWE programming on the New Year's Day episode of Smackdown, where he teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on Andrade and his manager, Zelina Vega.

He can be seen in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, opposite Hailee Steinfeld.