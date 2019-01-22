JoJo Siwa said she's staying positive after Justin Bieber insulted her new car on Instagram. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- JoJo Siwa says she invited Justin Bieber to her 16th birthday party after getting into a spat with the singer online.

The 15-year-old dancer and television personality said on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that she's staying positive after Bieber, 24, insulted her new car on Instagram.

Siwa's parents had surprised her with a BMW convertible featuring her name and image in December. Bieber dissed Siwa's car in an Instagram comment after seeing the vehicle online.

"[He's] the one person in America who maybe doesn't like the car," Siwa told host Jimmy Fallon. "So West Coast Customs -- which is who my parents had make the car, basically -- they posted this picture and Justin Bieber commented on it, 'Burn it.' Burn it. Three times!"

The Dance Moms alum responded to Bieber's comment by sharing a photo of her car with a cardboard cutout of Bieber in the passenger seat and the caption "burn it."

"No, but honestly, then he tweeted out an apology. I posted this picture," she told Fallon. "We kind of just had fun and games back and forth. And now he's supposed to be performing at my 16th birthday party. Right, Justin?"

Siwa, who turns 16 years old in May, explained why she invited Bieber to her birthday party following the exchange.

"[Positivity] is so important to me because there's so much hate in this world that I just don't necessarily understand why there needs to be," the star said.

"So I try to tell my people, you know, listen, if you're getting bullied at school or if you're getting bullied online, on social media, don't focus on that one person who's being mean to you. Focus on the 10 other nice people who are loving you and supporting you," she added.

Siwa practiced driving with Dance Moms star and former dance coach Abby Lee Miller this month. The teenager will be on the road for her new North American tour on her 16th birthday.