Food Network star Duff Goldman marries amid dinosaur fossils

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Food Network star Duff Goldman is a married man.

Martha Stewart Weddings confirmed the 44-year-old pastry chef and television personality tied the knot with Johnna Cobry at a wedding Saturday in Los Angeles.

Goldman, who is Jewish, and Cobry, who is Christian, had an interfaith ceremony at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles. The couple said their "I dos" while surrounded by Tyrannosaurus rex and other dinosaur fossils.

The Ace of Cakes alum, Cobry and their 250 guests enjoyed a cocktail hour and a petting zoo featuring alpaca and other animals before dining at the reception. The couple had their first dance to the Van Morrison song "Crazy Love."

Goldman shared a photo Monday on Instagram from his nuptials. The black and white picture shows him embracing Cobry amid the dinosaur fossils.

"1.19.19 DINO-MITE [photo by] @amyandstuart @nhmla," he captioned the post.

Cobry posted the same snapshot on her own account and quoted the 1988 animated movie The Land Before Time in the caption.

"'Let your heart guide you. It whispers so listen closely.' - The Land Before Time," she wrote.

Goldman and Cobry got engaged in April. Goldman said on Instagram at the time that he spontaneously proposed to Cobry with a piece of butcher's twine as a ring.

"I realized that I am absolutely in love with Johnna (@letushear) and I can't imagine living another day without her in my life," the star explained. "I didn't plan this out, it just happened and it was so glaringly obvious that I couldn't have stopped it if I wanted to."

"I cannot imagine a state of happiness that is more intense than whatever I'm feeling right now. My heart just might burst. I love you muffin," he said.

Goldman is known for the Food Network series Ace of Cakes and has also appeared on Cake Masters, Worst Bakers of America and Kids Baking Championship.