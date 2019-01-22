Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Steve Perry, Linda Blair

Diane Lane attends the premiere of "Justice League" at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 13. The actor turns 54 on January 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Musician Steve Perry shakes hands with fans at the World Series Parade in San Francisco on October 31, 2014. He turns 70 on January 22.

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Russian Czar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

-- British writer/explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

-- English philosopher/statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

-- British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

-- D.W. Griffith, silent film director (The Birth of a Nation), in 1875

-- Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

-- U.N. Secretary-General U Thant in 1909

-- Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

-- Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

-- Actor Piper Laurie in 1932 (age 87)

-- Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

-- Television chef Graham Kerr in 1934 (age 85)

-- Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (age 82)

-- Television chef Jeff Smith in 1939

-- Actor John Hurt in 1940

-- Journey lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 70)

-- Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Linda Blair (The Exorcist) in 1959 (age 60)

-- Singer Michael Hutchence (INXS) in 1960

-- Actor Diane Lane in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor/producer DJ Jazzy Jeff in 1965 (age 54)

-- Restaurateur Guy Fieri in 1968 (age 51)

-- Actor Olivia d'Abo in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Matt Iseman in 1971 (age 48)

-- Actor Gabriel Macht in 1972 (age 47)

-- Actor Balthazar Getty in 1975 (age 44)

-- Actor Beverley Mitchell in 1981 (age 38)