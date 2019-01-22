Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Comedian and writer Kevin Barnett, a co-creator of the Fox series Rel, died Tuesday at the age of 32, announced the network where his podcast aired.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," said a post on the The Last Podcast Network's website.

Variety, Deadline, Inside Edition and The Wrap also reported Barnett's death in Mexico, but said the cause has not been disclosed.

"Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett's passing. He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time," 20th TV and Fox Entertainment said in a statement.

Barnett executive produced and co-created Rel with Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz. Barnett and Rabinowitz previously served as head writers and co-stars of TruTV's Friends of the People.

They were also writer-producers for NBC's The Carmichael Show and Barnett worked on Comedy Central's Broad City.

"Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to Broad City, the stand-up community and beyond. He'll be greatly missed," Comedy Central tweeted Tuesday.