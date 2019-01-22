Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris on allegations of rape, according to multiple reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris, accused of aggravated rape, according to multiple reports.

The singer, detained by police on Monday, also faces narcotics charges, French authorities confirmed to TMZ.

A source close to the investigation also confirmed Brown's arrest to the French press.

Brown is being held alongside two other unidentified people, CNN reported, citing a French judicial source.

A woman says she was raped by Brown earlier in January at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel after she met the singer at club Le Crystal. Authorities have two days to file preliminary charges.

Brown was arrested in Florida for an outstanding warrant for felony battery in July. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Brown previously faced a felony conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and was charged with misdemeanor assault in Washington, D.C., in 2013. He was arrested at his home in Los Angeles in 2016 for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.