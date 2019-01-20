'Green Book,' 'The Americans' win Producers Guild Awards

Left to Right Sheila R. Lawrence, Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, winners of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," appear backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Phil Lord (from left), Chris Miller and Will Arnett arrive for the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas on April 12, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

"Green Book" filmmaker Peter Farrelly was honored at the Producers Guild of America ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The team behind Green Book won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday night.

Honored were producers Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga.

The film stars Viggo Mortensen as a Caucasian bodyguard/driver who travels with an African-American musician -- played by Mahershala Ali -- through the 1960s Deep South.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures



The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures went to Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma and Caryn Capotosto -- the producers of the Fred Rogers biography Won't You Be My Neighbor?

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures went to the producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The team who produced the cartoon superhero adventure included Avi Arad, Philip Lord,Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television -- Drama went to The Americans collaborators Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman and Joshua Brand.

The 1980s-set Cold War thriller starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. It wrapped up its sixth and final season on FX last year.

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television -- Comedy was presented to the team behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert and Sheila Lawrence. The Amazon show features Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife pursuing a career in standup comedy.