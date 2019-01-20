Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Dave Bautista, Kevin Costner
Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce Oscar nominations
Nancy Cartwright to reprise Rufus voice in live-action 'Kim Possible'
Monday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to mark end of President Trump's half-term
Cardi B, Camila Cabello to perform at 2019 Grammy Awards

Photo Gallery

 
Sonequa Martin-Green, Rebecca Romijn attend 'Star Trek' premiere

Latest News

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake rocks northern Chile
'Green Book,' 'The Americans' win Producers Guild Awards
World's oldest man Masazo Nonaka dies at age 113
Bomb blast in bus kills at least four in Syria
Tornado causes damage in Alabama town
 
